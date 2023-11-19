IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks this record in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma has broken the record for most runs in a single edition of World Cup as captain. The Indian skipper has overtaken New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on Sunday during its CWC 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sharma has scored 597 runs in WC 2023 after he got out on 47 with 4 fours and 3 sixes. Rohit, who had 550 runs before this match, went past Williamson with his 29th run to surpass his 578-run tally.

