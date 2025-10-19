FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs AUS: Ro-Ko's flop show on ODI return put Team India on backfoot in Perth

In the first ODI against Australia, Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are returning to the format after months, failed to churn out big scores against the home side.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 10:46 AM IST

IND vs AUS: Ro-Ko's flop show on ODI return put Team India on backfoot in Perth
Rohit and Kohli scored 8 and 0, respectively, in the Perth ODI against Australia
After a months-long hiatus, Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their comeback to international cricket with the first ODI in Perth on Sunday. However, their highly anticipated return went in vain as both specialist batters failed to churn out big against the home side. On one hand, Rohit was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood at 8 off 14 balls in the 3rd over. On the other hand, Kohli's innings lasted just eight balls and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 7th over.

 

After the dismissals of both these star batters, Team India came on backfoot in the Perth ODI, and the momentum of runs also fell, following which skipper Shubman Gill also gave away his wicket on a loose ball. After the end of the Powerplay, Team India had already lost three important wickets and posted just 27 runs on board.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

For cricket fanatics, the Perth ODI also marks Rohit's 500th international outing for Team India and his return in the ODIs for the first time since lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai.

 

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Squads

 

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and opted to bowl first against the Men in Blue at the Optus Stadium.

 

India - Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj.

 

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Philippe (WK), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Josh Hazlewood.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
