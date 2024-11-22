CRICKET
In the first innings against Australia, Rishabh Pant scored 37 runs from 78 balls.
India is currently facing off against Australia in the first Test of the five-match series for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India won the toss and chose to bat first, but they encountered difficulties in scoring runs and were dismissed for just 150 before Tea on Day 1. One of the standout batters during this challenging innings was Rishabh Pant, the talented wicketkeeper-batter who made history by achieving a remarkable feat in the World Test Championship (WTC).
Rishabh Pant's impressive performance saw him score 37 runs from 78 balls in the first innings against Australia, bringing his total runs in the WTC to 2034. This milestone makes him the first player in history to score 2000 runs as a wicketkeeper in the WTC. While England's Ollie Pope and New Zealand's Tom Latham have also surpassed 2000 runs in the WTC, they have done so in fewer innings as designated wicketkeepers for their respective countries.
In addition to this achievement, Rishabh Pant joins Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the third Indian player to reach the 2000-run mark in the history of the World Test Championship.
Despite India's struggles with the bat, debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy showed promise by top-scoring with a 41-run innings. Australia also faced challenges in their batting performance, particularly against the formidable bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed a four-wicket haul. Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana provided valuable support by taking 2 and 1 wicket respectively.
