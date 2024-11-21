CRICKET
The upcoming series presents Kohli with the opportunity to achieve several significant milestones.
Virat Kohli is set to take center stage as India gears up to face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing on November 22 in Perth. The star batter will be under intense scrutiny as he looks to overcome recent challenges and etch his name in the annals of Australian cricket history.
Despite a recent slump in form, Kohli boasts a formidable track record in Australia, making it the perfect stage for him to reignite his peak performance and establish a lasting legacy. The upcoming series presents Kohli with the opportunity to achieve several significant milestones.
Foremost among these milestones is the prospect of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 1,809 Test runs in Australia. Kohli currently stands at 1,352 runs in 13 Tests, with an average of 54.08, requiring 458 more runs to claim the top spot for an Indian batter.
Additionally, Kohli is on the cusp of breaking the record for the most Test centuries by a visiting player in Australia. With six centuries to his name, he is within striking distance of surpassing English greats Jack Hobbs (nine centuries) and Wally Hammond (seven centuries).
The Adelaide Oval holds a special significance for Kohli, being his most successful Australian venue. Accumulating 509 runs in four Tests at an impressive average of 63.62, he is just 102 runs away from surpassing Brian Lara's tally of 610 runs and becoming the highest-scoring visiting batter at this iconic ground.
In addition to his Test cricket feats, Kohli is also in contention to lead the list for most fifty-plus scores in international cricket by a visiting batter in Australia. With an impressive 30 fifty-plus scores across all formats (11 centuries, 19 fifties), he is in the company of legends such as Viv Richards (42) and Desmond Haynes (34).
Virat Kohli's consistent performance in Australia extends to his overall international runs, with a total of 3,426 runs across all formats. This places him 126 runs ahead of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 3,300 runs. Kohli is also on track to become the first Indian player to reach 4,000 international runs on Australian soil, needing just 574 more runs to achieve this milestone.
The Adelaide Oval has proven to be a particularly favorable venue for Kohli, where he has already scored five centuries. Another century at this venue would not only make him the first visiting player to reach 1,000 runs there but also surpass Jack Hobbs' record of five centuries at the MCG.
The upcoming series will mark Kohli's 100th international match against Australia, likely during the third Test at The Gabba. This milestone would make him the second Indian player to reach this feat, following in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar who has played 110 matches against the Aussies.
With 16 centuries against Australia to his name, Kohli is in a strong position to chase down Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 international centuries against the Australians.
The series is set to commence on November 22 in Perth, followed by matches in Adelaide, The Gabba, and the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The final Test will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3, 2025.
IND vs AUS: Records Virat Kohli can break during Border-Gavaskar Trophy
