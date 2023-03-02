IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev in elite list, becomes 2nd Indian to achieve this milestone

File Photo

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made history on Wednesday when he dismissed Travis Head in the first day of the third Test between India and Australia in Indore, creating a unique record.

After snaring the wicket of Head, Ravindra Jadeja became only the second Indian cricketer after the legendary Kapil Dev to have achieved the remarkable feat of 500 wickets and 5000 runs in international cricket.

Jadeja has amassed an impressive 5,527 runs in 298 matches, including three centuries and 31 half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 175 against Sri Lanka last year.

Besides Ravindra Jadeja and Kapil Dev, the illustrious list of all-rounders in international cricket with at least 5,000 international cricket runs and 500 wickets includes Pakistan's Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, England's Ian Botham, South Africa's Shaun Pollock and Jacques Kallis, and Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas.

In the match, Ravindra Jadeja ultimately finished the day with an impressive 4/63, taking all four wickets for India, including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before the close of play.

Earlier, having lost seven batters by the end of the opening session, India could only add 25 more runs to their total, with Matthew Kuhnemann delivering career-best figures of 5/16. Without Umesh Yadav's impressive 17 off 13 balls, India would have been hard-pressed to surpass the 100-run mark. Virat Kohli led the way for India with a score of 22 off 52 balls.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his impressive performance with the ball, but a second-wicket partnership between Usman Khawaja, who scored a fifty, and Marnus Labuschagne, denied the hosts an opportunity to extend their dominance over Australia, taking the visitors to 156/4 at the end of the first day of play in the third Test at Indore on Wednesday.

At the close of play, Peter Handscomb (7*) and all-rounder Cameron Green (6*) remained unbeaten for the Aussies, giving them a 47-run lead over India.

