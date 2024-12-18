Ashwin has taken the second most wickets for India in Test cricket, with a total of 537 wickets in 106 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately. The decision was revealed at the conclusion of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Brisbane.

Ashwin concludes his Test career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format, having taken 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an impressive average of 24. He falls just behind Anil Kumble, who achieved 619 wickets from 132 Tests.





A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation



The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket.



Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/swSwcP3QXA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024

Although he only played in one of the first three Tests of the current series in Australia, Ashwin managed to take 1 wicket for 53 runs in the day-night match in Adelaide. In the previous series, a 3-0 defeat at home to New Zealand, Ashwin secured nine wickets at an average of 41.22.

Given his sporadic appearances in India's overseas matches and the upcoming away tour of England, Ashwin will be 39 years old by the time India's next home season commences.

In addition to his impressive wicket tally, Ashwin also contributed with the bat, scoring 3503 Test runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries. This achievement places him among the elite group of 11 all-rounders who have surpassed 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. Furthermore, Ashwin holds the record for winning 11 Player-of-the-Series awards, a feat he shares with Muthiah Muralidaran.