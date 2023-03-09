Search icon
IND vs AUS: PM Modi sings national anthem with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; picture goes viral

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, graced the occasion to commemorate the strong bond between their nations, which has been primarily forged through cricketing connections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The fourth Test between India and Australia is currently taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first day of the Test was marked by a special start, as political leaders from both countries joined the two sides and the cricketing community. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, graced the occasion by joining the two teams in the middle.

This historic moment was a testament to the power of sports in bringing people together, transcending political boundaries and differences. The presence of the two leaders added a touch of grandeur to the event, making it a truly memorable experience for everyone involved.

A photograph has emerged featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, captain Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, all captured in a single frame. The two esteemed Team India players are seen standing alongside PM Modi, as they prepare to sing the national anthem before the commencement of the fourth Test.

Prior to the commencement of the game, the India captain, Rohit Sharma, cordially presented his team members to the honorable Prime Minister, Modi. The Prime Minister graciously greeted each Indian cricketer individually, eliciting a resounding cheer from the massive audience. The crowd's enthusiasm reached its peak when Rohit introduced the former India captain, Virat Kohli, and the Prime Minister extended his hand in greeting.

Talking about the match, Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first on what seemed to be the most favorable surface yet, despite the dominance of spinners in the tournament. The Australian team remained unchanged, but Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian XI.

India is currently leading the series 2-1. However, to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship, the hosts must secure an outright victory in the final Test. The final will take place in London from June 7 onwards.

