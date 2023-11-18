IND vs AUS ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

Check out all the details related to India vs Australia final match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Ahmedabad.

Twenty years have passed, and once again we find ourselves eagerly anticipating the monumental clash between two cricketing powerhouses—India and Australia—for the final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The stage is set for an intense battle on Sunday, November 19, at the magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match serves as a long-awaited rematch of the 2003 ODI World Cup finals, where Australia emerged victorious, clinching their third World Cup Trophy at the expense of India. However, this time around, India is determined to rewrite history and exact their revenge against the formidable Aussies.

With the home advantage firmly in their grasp, India possesses a significant edge. Yet, we must not underestimate Australia's ability to adapt and thrive in any given situation. The clash between these two cricketing giants promises to be an epic spectacle, leaving us on the edge of our seats, eagerly awaiting the unfolding action.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup match is on Sunday, November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time is the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup match will begin at 2:00 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

Where to watch the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs Australia ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including India vs Australia, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The wicket in Ahmedabad caters to the diverse skills of both seamers and spinners, making it an enticing prospect for all. Batsmen, however, must exercise patience and composure, as there are ample opportunities to accumulate runs. Notably, in the last five matches held at this venue, teams batting second emerged victorious in three instances.

Weather Report

On the day of the event, anticipate a bright and cloudless sky, with a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum dropping to 19°C. The likelihood of rain is minimal, although the humidity will gradually increase as the game progresses into the evening.

Probabale playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

