India's bowling coach Morne Morkel provided an update on Bumrah's condition during the post-match press conference.

India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah experienced an injury scare during the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Bumrah stumbled while delivering the 81st over of Australia's innings. Despite appearing to be in discomfort and receiving attention from the team physiotherapist he showed great determination by completing his over and even went on to bowl three more overs later in the day.

India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, provided an update on Bumrah's condition during the post-match press conference.

"Firstly with Bumrah, he's fine, it was just this cramp," Morkel said.

The announcement brought a sense of relief to both fans and teammates who had been concerned about the fast bowler's fitness following his fall. Despite the momentary scare, Bumrah continued to showcase his talent during the match. His determination was evident as he quickly returned to the field and managed to take two wickets after his fall. Bumrah's impressive performance began with dismissing Nathan McSweeney for 39 runs and later sending Steve Smith back to the pavilion with only two runs to his name. He also managed to knock down Pat Cummins' stumps in the second session, finishing with outstanding figures of 4/61 in 23 overs.

On the second day of the Test, Bumrah bowled just seven overs in two spells before his fall. Despite the limited bowling, he was able to take the crucial wickets of McSweeney and Smith. Bumrah's contribution was vital for India, especially with their lead fast bowler Mohammed Shami currently recovering from knee surgery.

Australia was eventually bowled out for 337 in their first innings, with Travis Head scoring a remarkable century. Mohammed Siraj also made a significant impact for India, taking four wickets for 98 runs in 24.3 overs. In response, India is facing a tough challenge at 128/5, trailing Australia by only 29 runs with Rishabh Pant (28*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (15*) at the crease.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Travis Head breaks silence on Mohammed Siraj's outburst during Adelaide pink-ball Test