The Adelaide pink-ball Test match between India and Australia has reached a boiling point. Tensions escalated during the 25th over of the host's innings when Marnus Labuschagne suddenly backed away, leaving fast bowler Mohammed Siraj visibly upset. Labuschagne moved aside after spotting a spectator in his line of sight, but Siraj reacted by throwing the ball wide of the stumps in frustration.

An exchange of heated words ensued between Siraj and Labuschagne, with both players gesturing angrily at each other. Labuschagne's decision to back away was due to a spectator walking behind the bowler while holding multiple cups, obstructing his view. This action was understandable on Labuschagne's part, as it could have affected his concentration.

Man runs behind the sight screen with a beer snake

•Marnus pulls away while Siraj is running in

Siraj is not happy



All happening at Adelaide Oval #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gRburjYhHg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 6, 2024

However, Siraj's reaction was also justifiable, as Labuschagne's sudden movement could have potentially led to an injury. Despite the confrontation, the match continued, and Labuschagne managed to hit a boundary off Siraj's next delivery silencing the Indian pacer.

Siraj completed his over without further incident but his demeanor suggested lingering frustration over the earlier altercation.

