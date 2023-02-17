IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami’s gesture wins hearts after fan invades pitch on Day 1 of 2nd Test - Watch

Image Source: AP

The fandom of cricket in India is an immeasurable phenomenon. Emotions run high when passionate fans arrive at the stadium to witness the live action. Unfortunately, some take it too far and end up engaging in unacceptable behavior, such as pitch invasions. This is especially common in India, as those who breach the security cover simply want to get a closer look at their favorite cricketer.

During the morning session of the 2nd Test match between India-Australia, play was briefly interrupted when a fan leapt over the boundary fence and sprinted towards the pitch, where several Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were standing. Fortunately, the security personnel were able to apprehend the trespasser before he could get any closer.

The fan desperately attempted to free himself, but his efforts were futile. As the security personnel dragged the fan out of the playing area, Mohammed Shami implored them to be gentle with the boy. Eventually, the game resumed once the intruder had been escorted out of the stadium.

Watch:

In the game, Australia stands at 225/6 with Shami having picked up two wickets. The Indian pacer broke the 50-run opening partnership between Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Australia brought Travis Head back into the batting line-up, but he was soon dismissed by Shami as KL Rahul took a spectacular overhead catch in the slips.

After Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a single over, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb fought back valiantly in the second session. Khawaja eventually fell to Ravindra Jadeja on 81, as KL Rahul pulled off a stunning catch off a reverse sweep. Handscomb is standing firm at 53*, while captain Pat Cummins is taking a more aggressive approach with 33*.

