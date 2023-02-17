Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami’s gesture wins hearts after fan invades pitch on Day 1 of 2nd Test - Watch

During the morning session of the 2nd Test match between India-Australia, play was briefly interrupted when a fan leapt over the boundary fence and sprinted towards the pitch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami’s gesture wins hearts after fan invades pitch on Day 1 of 2nd Test - Watch
Image Source: AP

The fandom of cricket in India is an immeasurable phenomenon. Emotions run high when passionate fans arrive at the stadium to witness the live action. Unfortunately, some take it too far and end up engaging in unacceptable behavior, such as pitch invasions. This is especially common in India, as those who breach the security cover simply want to get a closer look at their favorite cricketer.

During the morning session of the 2nd Test match between India-Australia, play was briefly interrupted when a fan leapt over the boundary fence and sprinted towards the pitch, where several Indian players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, were standing. Fortunately, the security personnel were able to apprehend the trespasser before he could get any closer.

The fan desperately attempted to free himself, but his efforts were futile. As the security personnel dragged the fan out of the playing area, Mohammed Shami implored them to be gentle with the boy. Eventually, the game resumed once the intruder had been escorted out of the stadium.

Watch:

In the game, Australia stands at 225/6 with Shami having picked up two wickets. The Indian pacer broke the 50-run opening partnership between Usman Khawaja and David Warner. Australia brought Travis Head back into the batting line-up, but he was soon dismissed by Shami as KL Rahul took a spectacular overhead catch in the slips.

After Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a single over, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb fought back valiantly in the second session. Khawaja eventually fell to Ravindra Jadeja on 81, as KL Rahul pulled off a stunning catch off a reverse sweep. Handscomb is standing firm at 53*, while captain Pat Cummins is taking a more aggressive approach with 33*.

READ| Watch: KL Rahul takes one-handed stunner to send Usman Khawaja packing during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.