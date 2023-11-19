IND vs AUS: India is all set to take on Australia in World Cup 2023 final today; check full list of events

The two teams will face each other in the ODI World Cup final after 20 years.

IND vs AUS final: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to take on Australia in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. The WC 2023 final will begin at 2 pm at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The two teams will face each other in the ODI World Cup final after 20 years. Earlier, they faced each other in the 2003 ODI World Cup final, when Australia defeated India by 125 runs in South Africa.

No team has ever won a World Cup with 11 victories on the bounce and even England had lost to Pakistan en route their global triumph in 2019. Rohit indeed has a date with history since if the team manages its 11th win on the trot it will be difficult to break the record.

Meanwhile, BCCI issued a complete schedule of activities and celebrities for the IND versus AUS World Cup final on Saturday. According to this, Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Acrobatic team will perform an airshow following the toss and before the start of the first innings. after 1.30 pm.

Check details of other events below:

1st innings drink break

Aditya Gadhvi of famed Khalaasi (or Gotilo) song fame would perform during the first innings' refreshments break.

Performances during innings break

Several performers will perform at the ODI World Cup 2023 final's mid-innings break. During the innings break, Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, and Tushar Joshi will perform.

It doesn't get any bigger than this



The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime

2nd innings drink break

A laser and light show will be on display during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The show has been a commonality in many of the World Cup matches so far.

