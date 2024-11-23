Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul finished Day 2 with an impressive unbeaten partnership of 172 runs for the opening wicket in Perth.

India is currently facing off against Australia in the first Test of the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Team India faced challenges on Day 1 with the bat, being dismissed for 150 runs. However, the bowlers managed to restrict Australia to just 104 runs, giving India a 46-run lead. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul showed great determination in the second innings, with Australia failing to take a wicket by the end of Day 2.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul finished Day 2 with an impressive unbeaten partnership of 172 runs for the opening wicket in Perth. This marks the first time that an Indian opening pair has achieved a century partnership in Perth, including Tests played at both the WACA and Optus Stadium. The previous highest opening partnership in Perth for India was 82 runs between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Krishnamanchari Srikkanth in 1992. Additionally, this partnership is the highest by a visiting pair of batters at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul now hold the record for the second-highest opening stand for India in Test matches in Australia. If they score 20 more runs, they will surpass the 191-run partnership between Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in Sydney in 1986, becoming the highest-scoring Indian opening pair in Australia in Tests.

This achievement also marks the fourth time in history, and the first time in 38 years, that both Indian openers have scored 50+ runs in a Test match innings in Australia. The last Indian openers to achieve this feat were Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth in 1986 in Sydney.

