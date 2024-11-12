KL Rahul struggled to make an impact in the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A, scoring just 4 and 10 in his two innings.

After suffering a Test series loss against New Zealand, Team India is gearing for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, which kicks off on November 22. Ahead of the series, India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was seen sweating hard in the practice nets in Perth where the first Test is scheduled.

Rahul struggled to make an impact in the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A, scoring just 4 and 10 in his two innings. Despite his ongoing poor form, he has received full support from his head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who recently praised Rahul's versatility to bat at any position for the team. However, with the possibility that the India captain might miss the first Test in Perth, Gambhir suggested that Rahul could step in as an opener if the captain is unavailable.

With such a huge responsibility on his shoulders, Rahul was spotted putting in intense practice sessions in the nets alongside teammates Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in Perth.

Watch the video here:

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal in today's practice session at WACA in Perth ahead of BGT. pic.twitter.com/91TCibESHx November 12, 2024

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights.

After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.