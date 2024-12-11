Following their disappointing performance in Adelaide, India is eager to bounce back and put on a stronger display at the Gabba.

Australia has leveled the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a resounding 10-wicket victory at Adelaide Oval. The upcoming third Test is scheduled to take place at the Gabba in Brisbane starting on December 14. Following their disappointing performance in Adelaide, India is eager to bounce back and put on a stronger display at the Gabba. The third Test presents an opportunity for several Indian cricketers to achieve significant milestones.

Rishabh Pant, the hero of India's memorable win at the Gabba during the 2020-21 tour, will be looking to replicate his success in the upcoming Test. If Pant can score 220 runs, he will join the elite list of players with 3000 Test runs. Additionally, Pant is on the verge of surpassing Rohit Sharma in the list of most Test runs against Australia, needing just six runs to overtake Sharma's tally of 717 runs.

Shubman Gill also has the chance to reach a milestone by joining the list of players with 2000 or more Test runs. Gill needs 141 runs to surpass the 2000-run mark, having recently surpassed MS Dhoni's tally of 311 Test runs on Australian soil.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler is closing in on several milestones of his own. Bumrah is just 15 wickets away from reaching the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket. He also needs six wickets to achieve 50 Test wickets against Australia. If Bumrah can take eight wickets in the upcoming Test, he will surpass Kapil Dev (51) to become India's highest Test wicket-taker on Australian soil. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj is also on the cusp of reaching the 100-wicket mark in Test cricket, needing just 11 more wickets.

Australia had an impressive unbeaten streak at the Gabba from 1988 to 2021 until India ended their dominance in 2021.

