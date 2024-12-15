Bumrah showcased his skill with figures of 5 for 72, playing a crucial role in India's strong comeback after Travis Head's impressive 152-run innings.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered a stellar performance on Day 2 of the third Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. Bumrah showcased his skill with figures of 5 for 72, playing a crucial role in India's strong comeback after Travis Head's impressive 152-run innings. Australia ended the day at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease. Bumrah's exceptional bowling with the second new ball was instrumental in India's resurgence, as Australia was 316 for 3 before his impactful spell.

This marked Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his 8th in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), making him the first Indian to achieve this feat. Bumrah surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev, who now stands second with 7 five-wicket hauls.

In the game, Travis Head and Steve Smith's partnership of 241 runs for the fourth wicket put Australia in a commanding position. Head's brilliant 152 and Smith's gritty 101 propelled Australia towards a potential 2-1 lead in the series.

With rain predicted for the next three days, India's chances of winning the match seem slim, with a draw being the most realistic outcome. Despite a strong start on Sunday, India was unable to contain Head and Smith, who batted superbly to put Australia in control.

At the end of the day's play, Alex Carey was unbeaten on 45, while Mitchell Starc was on seven.

Also read| Meet G Kamalini, 16-year-old Tamil Nadu all-rounder acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore in WPL auction