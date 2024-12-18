Bumrah has been the standout performer in India's bowling lineup, consistently delivering exceptional performances.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional bowling performance in the third Test in Brisbane, taking six wickets in the first innings and three wickets in the second innings, totaling match figures of 9/94.

Bumrah continues to set records and make a significant impact whenever he bowls. With his nine-wicket haul in this match, he has now become the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers on Australian soil, surpassing Kapil Dev's previous record.

Having taken 53 wickets at an average of 17.15 in 20 Test innings in Australia, Bumrah has proven himself as a force to be reckoned with. His dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne in this match solidified his position as the best Indian bowler in Australia in terms of average and strike rate.

Throughout this tour, Bumrah has been the standout performer in India's bowling lineup, consistently delivering exceptional performances. With two more matches to play on this tour, he is expected to continue his impressive form.

Despite the rain interruptions during the Gabba Test, the intensity of the game remained high. Indian bowlers, led by Bumrah, showcased their skills by taking seven wickets for 89 runs in 18 overs during a session of play.

The match ultimately ended in a draw due to the persistent rain and bad light conditions. India's brief innings in the fourth innings was cut short by the weather, leaving the outcome of the match uncertain.

With the series now level at 1-1, the next Test match is scheduled to take place in Melbourne. It will be interesting to see how both teams perform as they continue to battle for victory in this closely contested series.

