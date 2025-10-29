FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

Tejashwi Yadav's littering video sparks controversy ahead of Bihar Elections: Netizens ask, ‘How will he make Bihar clean?’

President Murmu poses with IAF pilot Shivangi Singh, shatters fake 'captured' during Operation Sindoor claim

Here’s what happens to your body if you completely eliminate rice, expert explains

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's clip from this film goes viral, netizens say 'Vivek Oberoi bhi hota toh mazza aata'

'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download

NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t

How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water

Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026

From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

The opening T20I between India and Australia in Canberra ended in disappointment as heavy rain forced the match to be abandoned. India made a fiery start with the bat before rain interrupted play. Despite their dominance in the powerplay, both teams had to share the spoils.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 04:42 PM IST

IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
Courtesy: X/BCCI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-anticipated opening match of the five-match T20 International series between India and Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra was officially called off today due to relentless rain, leaving both teams and a sizable crowd feeling let down. Initially reduced to 18 overs game due to an earlier rain delay, the match was ultimately abandoned after a heavier downpour forced players off the field, with India in a commanding position at 97 for 1 in just 9.4 overs.

After Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to field, the Indian batting lineup displayed their aggressive approach. Opener Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the visitors with a quick 19 runs off only 14 balls before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis.

The momentum shifted to skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who forged an electrifying 62-run partnership for the second wicket off just 35 balls. Suryakumar was particularly impressive, finishing with an unbeaten 39 runs from 24 balls, including a flurry of boundaries off Ellis, while Gill contributed a stylish 37* off 20.

This partnership alleviated any worries regarding their recent performances, bringing up India’s 50 during the powerplay and setting the stage for a potentially massive total before the weather disrupted play once more. Despite the ground staff's diligent efforts, the persistent rain and the strict floodlight curfew at Manuka Oval halted any further action.

The series now shifts to Melbourne for the second T20I, where both teams will be eager for improved weather conditions and a complete match.

Also read| 'Baffling selection': Harshit Rana's inclusion over Arshdeep Singh in IND vs AUS T20I opener sparks debate online

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps to download
NEET PG counselling 2025: MCC releases full schedule; check dates, link, steps t
How Drumil Joshi's AI Breakthroughs Could Transform India's Fight for Clean Energy and Water
Drumil Joshi: AI Pioneer for India's Clean Energy & Water Future
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star duos set to dominate Bollywood in 2026
From Vicky Kaushal-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Yash-Geetu Mohandas: Director-star d
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochistan comment: 'Appears to be...'
Pakistan breaks silence on reports declaring Salman Khan terrorist for Balochist
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra
IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE