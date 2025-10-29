IND vs AUS: India's fiery start goes in vain as 1st T20I vs Australia abandoned due to rain in Canberra

The opening T20I between India and Australia in Canberra ended in disappointment as heavy rain forced the match to be abandoned. India made a fiery start with the bat before rain interrupted play. Despite their dominance in the powerplay, both teams had to share the spoils.

The much-anticipated opening match of the five-match T20 International series between India and Australia at Manuka Oval in Canberra was officially called off today due to relentless rain, leaving both teams and a sizable crowd feeling let down. Initially reduced to 18 overs game due to an earlier rain delay, the match was ultimately abandoned after a heavier downpour forced players off the field, with India in a commanding position at 97 for 1 in just 9.4 overs.

After Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to field, the Indian batting lineup displayed their aggressive approach. Opener Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the visitors with a quick 19 runs off only 14 balls before being dismissed by Nathan Ellis.

The momentum shifted to skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, who forged an electrifying 62-run partnership for the second wicket off just 35 balls. Suryakumar was particularly impressive, finishing with an unbeaten 39 runs from 24 balls, including a flurry of boundaries off Ellis, while Gill contributed a stylish 37* off 20.

This partnership alleviated any worries regarding their recent performances, bringing up India’s 50 during the powerplay and setting the stage for a potentially massive total before the weather disrupted play once more. Despite the ground staff's diligent efforts, the persistent rain and the strict floodlight curfew at Manuka Oval halted any further action.

The series now shifts to Melbourne for the second T20I, where both teams will be eager for improved weather conditions and a complete match.

