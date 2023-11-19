IND vs AUS: How Pakistan's media covered India's defeat in World Cup 2023 final

Headlines

Meet Travis Head, star batter who led Australia to World Cup glory

‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

Ayushmann, Kajol, other Bollywood celebs react to India's loss to Australia in World Cup final: ‘Heartbroken but...'

Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘This pips it all’: Here's how Aussie media reacted to India's defeat in final of ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli wins 'Player of the Tournament' award for outstanding performances in ODI World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: How many times have Australia won the ODI World Cup?

Most successful teams in ODI Cricket World Cup

5 mushroom dishes for weight loss

Teams that won ODI World Cups on foreign ground

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Viral picture: Anushka Sharma consoles heartbroken Virat Kohli with warm hug after India’s loss in World Cup 2023 final

Ayushmann, Kajol, other Bollywood celebs react to India's loss to Australia in World Cup final: ‘Heartbroken but...'

Dear Gen Z, welcome to our shared World Cup final trauma courtesy Australia: Sincerely, a millennial with PTSD from 2003

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS: How Pakistan's media covered India's defeat in World Cup 2023 final

It is to be noted that Pakistan were officially knocked out of the semi-final race against England on November 11.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australia won the World Cup 2023 title after defeating India in the final by 6 wickets. This is the sixth time Australia won a World Cup title. After India's defeat, Pakistan's media also reacted to the development. One of the news channels of the country praised the Australian Cricket Team for their victory over India. 

Taking to the channel, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said that the Australian Team is mentally strong and has high standards. Another news outlet wrote 'Indian players cried after the defeat in the final of the World Cup'. It also praised Australian batter Travis Head, who scored a century in the match, for his impressive performance.

One news channel reported that India was easily defeated by the Aussies in the World Cup 2023 final. It is to be noted that Pakistan were officially knocked out of the semi-final race against England in their last league game in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. This was for 3rd successive edition that the team couldn't reach the semis.

India have previously experienced defeat against the Aussies in the 2003 finals. The Pat Cummins-led team also maintained the winning tradition against India in the World Cup finals. Earlier in 2023, Australia also beat India in the World Test Championship final by 209 runs. 

READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi police adds playful twist to cricket fever ahead of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Explained: What is the cost of crafting Cricket World Cup trophy? What is it made of? Know all details here

IND vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia final

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma breaks this record in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE