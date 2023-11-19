IND vs AUS: How Pakistan's media covered India's defeat in World Cup 2023 final

It is to be noted that Pakistan were officially knocked out of the semi-final race against England on November 11.

Australia won the World Cup 2023 title after defeating India in the final by 6 wickets. This is the sixth time Australia won a World Cup title. After India's defeat, Pakistan's media also reacted to the development. One of the news channels of the country praised the Australian Cricket Team for their victory over India.

Taking to the channel, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said that the Australian Team is mentally strong and has high standards. Another news outlet wrote 'Indian players cried after the defeat in the final of the World Cup'. It also praised Australian batter Travis Head, who scored a century in the match, for his impressive performance.

One news channel reported that India was easily defeated by the Aussies in the World Cup 2023 final. It is to be noted that Pakistan were officially knocked out of the semi-final race against England in their last league game in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11. This was for 3rd successive edition that the team couldn't reach the semis.

India have previously experienced defeat against the Aussies in the 2003 finals. The Pat Cummins-led team also maintained the winning tradition against India in the World Cup finals. Earlier in 2023, Australia also beat India in the World Test Championship final by 209 runs.

READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma burst into tears after losing World Cup final against Australia