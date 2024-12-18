IND vs AUS: The third Test match was plagued by rain interruptions and ended prematurely due to bad light on Day 5.

The Indian cricket team's journey to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final has become more challenging following a draw in their third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday. The match was plagued by rain interruptions and ended prematurely due to bad light on Day 5. As a result, India now faces a difficult path to secure their spot in the WTC Final with South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Australia also vying for the coveted position.

To secure a spot in the WTC Final India must win both of their remaining matches. If the series ends 2-1 in favor of India, they will qualify as long as Sri Lanka defeats Australia 1-0 in their series or it ends in a draw. In the event of a 2-2 series tie, India and Australia winning one match each, Sri Lanka must win their series against Australia 2-0 to support India's cause. These conditions also depend on Pakistan losing a game against South Africa in their Test series.

In the scenario where the Border-Gavaskar series ends 2-2 and Australia wins both matches against Sri Lanka, India can still secure their WTC Final spot if Pakistan defeats South Africa 2-0 in their series.

The rain-affected third Test between India and Australia concluded in a draw, leaving the series tied 1-1 heading into the penultimate Test in Melbourne. India was eight for no loss when bad light and rain halted play, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease in pursuit of 275 runs. Australia declared at 89 for seven in their second innings, setting up an exciting finish.

India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah shone with figures of 3/18 in six overs, supported by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

