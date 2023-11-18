IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya's special message to Team India ahead of World Cup 2023 final; watch viral video here

IND vs AUS clash on Sunday will be a repeat of the 2003 edition of the World Cup.

IND vs AUS WC 2023 final: Ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has delivered a heartfelt message to Team India. Pandya, who was ruled out of the WC 2023 after his injury, said Men in Blue are just one step away from glory.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Pandya said, “I could not have been more proud of this team. Everything that we've done so far has been credit to the years of hard work behind us. We are now one step away from glory, from doing something special that we've dreamt of since we were children.”

Pandya was replaced by Prasidh Krishna in India’s 15-member World Cup 2023 squad following his injury. “Lifting the cup not just for ourselves but the billion people behind us. Always with you with my love and all my heart. Now let's bring the cup home. Jai Hind,” the 30-year-old player added.

India is all set to face Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. IND vs AUS clash will be a repeat of the 2003 edition of the World Cup. The hosts India have been unstoppable so far with 10 wins out of 10 heading into the game.

