IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir goes all out after India’s loss in 1st ODI; Shubman Gill left speechless

Gautam Gambhir erupted in an animated rant following India’s loss to Australia, leaving Shubman Gill a silent spectator. The former player's intense reaction highlighted his passion, while Gill’s calm demeanor contrasted sharply with Gambhir’s fiery outburst.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir engaged in a lengthy discussion with Shubman Gill and Morne Morkel following India's seven-wicket loss to Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Indian coach was clearly distressed by the outcome and expressed his views to both the captain and the bowling coach. Television cameras captured Gambhir's animated conversation with Gill and Morkel, highlighting his evident dissatisfaction. Although the specifics of Gambhir's comments were unclear, it seemed to be a one-sided dialogue, as the Indian captain remained silent and did not appear to respond.

Fans on social media quickly picked up on the unfolding events, making the incident a hot topic of discussion.

 

During the post-match presentation, Gill admitted that losing three wickets during the powerplay put India at a disadvantage, but he commended the team's effort in extending the match while defending a modest total in the rain-affected game. This match marked Gill's first leadership role in the 50-over format.

“When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game,” said Gill, referencing the rain-interrupted contest that saw India post a below-par score of 130. “A lot of learnings for us from this game, and a lot of positives for us as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game, not till the very end, but pretty deep. We were very satisfied with that.”

India's innings struggled to recover after the early setbacks, with overcast conditions and a disciplined bowling display from the opposition making runs hard to come by. Although there were moments of resistance in the middle overs, rain interruptions further hampered their momentum. Nevertheless, India's bowlers displayed admirable determination in the second innings, tightening their grip and taking crucial wickets to keep the match competitive.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh shone for the hosts, scoring 46 runs off 52 balls as they successfully chased down the target with 29 balls remaining. Josh Phillippe contributed significantly with a score of 37 runs from 29 balls. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar each claimed one wicket.

India is set to enhance their performance in the second ODI as they strive to equalize the series. Given the top order's difficulties in the first match, securing a stronger start will be vital, particularly if the conditions remain the same. Gill's comments after the match highlighted particular aspects that need attention, and the team aims to apply those insights in the next game.

The second ODI is slated to take place in Adelaide on October 23, with both teams eager to gain momentum in the series.

Also read| IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill takes accountability, refuses to defend Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after 1st ODI defeat

