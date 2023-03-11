IND vs AUS: Furious Rohit Sharma tells Shubman Gill to stop fooling around, video goes viral

File Photo

The fourth and final Test of the highly anticipated 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently underway at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's top-ranked Test team, Australia, has taken control of the game in the first two days of the red-ball match. After winning the toss, the Baggy Greens chose to bat first and put up an impressive total of 480 runs in their first innings, thanks to the outstanding performances of Usman Khawaja, who scored a magnificent 180, and Cameron Green, who contributed a solid 114. The Australian team batted for an impressive 167.2 overs, frustrating the Indian batters for over five sessions.

On the second day of the fourth India-Australia Test, an incident occurred that caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was observed expressing his displeasure towards young Indian batsman Shubman Gill. The stump mic picked up Sharma's stern words, as he urged the 23-year-old to focus on the game and refrain from any frivolous behavior on the field.

The incident occurred during the Australian first innings, after the completion of the 133rd over. During the drinks break, Rohit was adjusting his field placements before Ravichandran Ashwin could begin bowling. At this point, Rohit appeared visibly irritated with Gill and reprimanded him for fooling around. He can be heard saying, "Aye Gill, thoda B****** kam kiya kar."

During the match, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was in top form, scoring an impressive 164 runs from 391 balls. He had the support of Mitchell Starc, who was unbeaten at four runs off eight balls. Despite his impressive performance for five sessions, Khawaja was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved double century. He faced a total of 422 balls to score 180 runs, including 21 boundaries. Unfortunately, his stay at the crease was ended by Axar Patel on the very first ball after tea. Khawaja was trapped in front of the wickets and was adjudged LBW.

On the other side, India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler in the first innings. He accounted for the dismissal of six Australian batters, conceding only 91 runs in 47.2 overs.

READ| Watch: Rilee Rossouw smashes fastest 100 in PSL history to take Multan Sultans into playoffs