Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS: Furious Rohit Sharma tells Shubman Gill to stop fooling around, video goes viral

The stump mic picked up Sharma's stern words, as he urged the 23-year-old to focus on the game and refrain from any frivolous behavior on the field.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

IND vs AUS: Furious Rohit Sharma tells Shubman Gill to stop fooling around, video goes viral
File Photo

The fourth and final Test of the highly anticipated 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently underway at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The world's top-ranked Test team, Australia, has taken control of the game in the first two days of the red-ball match. After winning the toss, the Baggy Greens chose to bat first and put up an impressive total of 480 runs in their first innings, thanks to the outstanding performances of Usman Khawaja, who scored a magnificent 180, and Cameron Green, who contributed a solid 114. The Australian team batted for an impressive 167.2 overs, frustrating the Indian batters for over five sessions. 

On the second day of the fourth India-Australia Test, an incident occurred that caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was observed expressing his displeasure towards young Indian batsman Shubman Gill. The stump mic picked up Sharma's stern words, as he urged the 23-year-old to focus on the game and refrain from any frivolous behavior on the field. 

The incident occurred during the Australian first innings, after the completion of the 133rd over. During the drinks break, Rohit was adjusting his field placements before Ravichandran Ashwin could begin bowling. At this point, Rohit appeared visibly irritated with Gill and reprimanded him for fooling around. He can be heard saying, "Aye Gill, thoda B****** kam kiya kar." 

During the match, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was in top form, scoring an impressive 164 runs from 391 balls. He had the support of Mitchell Starc, who was unbeaten at four runs off eight balls. Despite his impressive performance for five sessions, Khawaja was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved double century. He faced a total of 422 balls to score 180 runs, including 21 boundaries. Unfortunately, his stay at the crease was ended by Axar Patel on the very first ball after tea. Khawaja was trapped in front of the wickets and was adjudged LBW.

On the other side, India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler in the first innings. He accounted for the dismissal of six Australian batters, conceding only 91 runs in 47.2 overs.

READ| Watch: Rilee Rossouw smashes fastest 100 in PSL history to take Multan Sultans into playoffs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 630 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 11
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.