IND vs AUS: Did Mitchell Starc bowl 176.5 kmph delivery to Rohit Sharma? Here's the truth

The first ball of the India vs Australia ODI match in Perth, bowled by Mitchell Starc, caught the attention of many as the speed gun recorded it as the fastest ball in cricket history. Know the whole incident.

The first ODI match between India and Australia in the 3-match series began in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Within the first 15 overs, the match was halted three times due to heavy rain. The Mitchell Marsh-led side outshone the visitors since the first ball of the game and scalped three top-order wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill within the first Powerplay. However, what caught everyone's attention during this time was a delivery from pacer Mitchell Marsh to Rohit Sharma.

The first ball of the game from Starc to Rohit was clocked at 176.5 kmph by the speed gun, leaving viewers in shock. However, it is assumed that it was a technical glitch by the speed gun.

Take a look

Mitchell Starc breaks Shoaib Akhtar’s 22-year-old record for the fastest delivery in cricket history!



Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest delivery:

161.3 km/h (100.23 mph)

Mitchell Starc’s first ball vs India:

176.5 km/h (109 mph)#INDvsAUS #FastestDelivery pic.twitter.com/PMkBv3A4aM — ABD (@FAheemAli_14) October 19, 2025

For those unversed, the fastest ball ever in cricket history has been recorded at 161.3 kmph, and it was former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar who still holds the record. It was during the 2003 World Cup when Akhtar bowled this bullet-like delivery to England's Nick Knight.

IND vs AUS Perth ODI

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the Toss and elected to bowl first in Perth. The decision turned out to be in the Aussies' favour as the Men in Blue lost three important wickets within the first Powerplay. Legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who made their ODI return with the game, scored just 8 and a duck, respectively. Later, Shubman Gill also departed in the Powerplay, putting Team India in a struggling situation in the game.