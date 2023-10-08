IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Pat Cummins-led Team Australia on Sunday, October 8, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Know when and how to watch it online.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is underway, the cricketing community is looking at Team India, who will begin their first campaign against five-time World Cup champion Australia at home.

Former World Champions: India (2) and Australia (5), will play against each other today, on October 8 in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium to kick off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 journeys.

High tension is anticipated between the eagerly awaited showdown between the two cricketing superpowers.

Timings of IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup match:

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup match will be played on Sunday, October 8, at 2:00 PM (IST).

Where to watch the IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup match:

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup match free live streaming

On the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, fans can watch the live streaming of the Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia.

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup: Weather report

There is a 20% probability of rain, according to the weather prediction. Even though there should be some cloud cover, AccuWeather predicts that the humidity will reach 78%. The wind is likely to be at 19 km/hr.

IND vs AUS squad at Cricket World Cup match:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.