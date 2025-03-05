India triumphed over Australia by four wickets, earning a spot in their third consecutive Champions Trophy final.

A palpable sense of tension filled the Indian dressing room during the final moments of their semifinal match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli were deep in conversation about Hardik Pandya's performance on the field as the Men in Blue pursued the 265-run target.

With runs dwindling and deliveries running out, Indian fans were on the edge of their seats, reflecting the atmosphere in the dressing room, as shown in a recent video shared by the BCCI.

India triumphed over Australia by four wickets, earning a spot in their third consecutive Champions Trophy final.

The BCCI released a video that captured the tension in the Indian dressing room as the team was just six runs away from a memorable victory. While Kohli seemed calm, Rohit appeared puzzled as KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya batted. After Pandya's dismissal, Kohli quipped, "Maarne to chhakka hi ja raha hai woh".

In a thrilling finish, Rahul hit the winning runs as India chased down a tough target in 48.1 overs. The dressing room erupted in cheers, with Virat and his teammates jumping and shouting in celebration.

Virat was crucial in the run chase, displaying his exceptional talent with a fantastic innings of 84 runs off 98 balls, which included five fours. Shreyas Iyer (45) and KL Rahul (42*) also played important roles in securing the team's victory.

With this win, the Indian team has ensured that the Champions Trophy final will be held in Dubai instead of Lahore, the original host city. This change was made due to security concerns that prevented Rohit's team from traveling to the neighboring country.

Australia, missing several key players in the tournament, suffered their first defeat against India in an ICC knockout match since the quarterfinals of the 2011 World Cup.

Also read| IND vs AUS Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma creates history, surpasses Chris Gayle to become...