Rohit Sharma set a new world record by surpassing Chris Gayle's achievement in ICC events.

During the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Australia in Dubai, Rohit Sharma made history by becoming the leading six-hitter in ICC ODI tournament history. He accomplished this by hitting a six over mid-wicket off Nathan Ellis, breaking Chris Gayle's previous record of 64 sixes in ICC events.

Rohit Sharma has now surpassed Gayle's total of 331 sixes and currently ranks second in ODIs with 338 sixes, just behind Shahid Afridi, who holds the record with 351. Throughout the Champions Trophy, Sharma set several records.

Notably, he has the most international centuries (36) by an Indian player after turning 30, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 35 centuries. He also holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores (121) in international cricket.

Additionally, Sharma made history as the first captain to hit 250 international sixes and surpassed Rahul Dravid's run total of 10,889 runs, placing him among the top 10 highest run-scorers in ODI history.

In T20 Internationals, Rohit Sharma stands out as the most prolific six-hitter with 205 sixes, making him the only player in T20I history to exceed 200 sixes.

The current list of most sixes in ICC ODI events is as follows:

- 65 - Rohit Sharma

- 64 - Chris Gayle

- 49 - Glenn Maxwell

- 45 - David Miller

- 42 - David Warner

- 42 - Sourav Ganguly

Rohit Sharma's outstanding performance and record-breaking feats have firmly established him as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

