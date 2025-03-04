IND vs AUS Dream11 Team: Check out our Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI team for the first semi-final clash between India and Australia in Dubai.

India vs Australia, the first semi-final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, is set to take place in Dubai on Tuesday. Both the teams have faced each other in the Champions Trophy four times previously where the Men in Blue have topped the game twice while the Aussies managed to pick just one win and one other match was washed out (2009). However, in terms of other ICC events, Australia and India have played each other a total of 14 times wherein the Kangaroos clinched the game 9 times. Ahead of the high-voltage semi-final game, check out our Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI and tips for the upcoming match.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction:

Wicket-Keeper - Josh Inglis, KL Rahul

Batters - Travis Head (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders - Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel (VC), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers - Adam Zampa, Varun Chakaravarthy

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Date and Time: March 4, 2:30 pm (IST)

More deets about IND vs AUS clash

India and Australia will be facing each other in the ICC Champions Trophy after a gap of 16 years. The last time they locked horns was in 2009 and the game was washed out due to rain. Team India is led by Rohit Sharma and the skipper is expected to play with the same team (with four spinners) against Australia. On the other hand, Steve Smith is leading the ODI World Champions in the tournament as Pat Cummins pulled out his name from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad due to personal reasons.