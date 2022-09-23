IND vs AUS: Captain Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 46 helps India beat Australia to level series 1-1

Rohit Sharma led from the front as India levelled the series 1-1

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed an unbeaten 46 runs knock in just 20 balls to help the hosts beat Australia in an 8-over per side contest. The second T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur had been delayed due to the outfield being wet because of rain.

Despite the fact that overs were lost in a must-win match, the Men in Blue remained upbeat, as they levelled the series 1-1, and now all the attention turns to Hyderabad, where the series decider will be played on September 25.

The India skipper smashed four sixes and as many fours as he single-handedly helped India chase down a target of 91 with four balls to spare in a match which was reduced to eight-overs-a-side due to a wet outfield.

Earlier, Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 20-ball 43 to fire Australia to 90 for five.

Wade hit four boundaries and three towering sixes -- all maximums in the final over off Harshal Patel (0/32) -- while skipper Aaron Finch hit 31 off 15 after Rohit invited Australia to bat in a match that was delayed by two-and-half hours.

Chasing the target, Rohit made his intention clear as he went on a six-hitting spree, unleashing three monstrous hits off Josh Hazlewood in the opening over to give India's chase a flying start.

The India opener then deposited Pat Cummins' (1/23 in 2 overs) slower delivery into the stands before lifting Adam Zampa (3/16 in 2 overs) over long-off for another maximum.

But the spinner came back to disturb the stumps of KL Rahul (10), who looked to go for a slog-sweep.

Virat Kohli (11) then picked up a boundary off Daniel Sams, before smacking one over Zampa's head for another four.

However, the spinner won the battle of wits as his quicker delivery beat the Indian and dislodged the stumps.

Zampa dealt a double blow as he trapped Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the very next ball as India slipped to 55 for 3 in 4.3 overs.

Unfazed by the fall of wickets, Rohit continued to go strong as he chipped one over cover and then pulled one wide of short fine as Sean Abbott conceded 11 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored a four off Cummins but he couldn't stay long as he holed out to Finch in the seventh over.

Designated finisher Dinesh Karthik then played his part to perfection, knocking off the remaining runs with a six and a four off Sams.

With inputs from PTI