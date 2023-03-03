IND vs AUS: Can India still win 3rd Test in Indore? Here is what India star batter thinks

File photo



Australia needs 76 runs to win the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy after India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Although the total looks small, the pitch conditions make it difficult for the Aussies to reach their target and register their first win in the BGT 2023. With a challenging pitch, the Australians will need to take it slow and steady to secure the victory.

However, it's not all done for team India as long as the winning run is scored. As we all know cricket is a game of uncertainties and anything can happen. One mistake and the whole game changes. Rohit Sharma and co. will look to strike early and build pressure on the guest team.

It is almost impossible to dismiss ten players under the score of 76, but one must not give up unless it is over. Indian Star Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 59 off 142 balls in the second inning, likely shares this sentiment. "76 may not be too many, but there's a chance," Pujara told Star Sports after the day’s play.

While talking about his game Pujara mentioned, "It's a tough pitch to bat on. It's not easy, you need to trust your defence, make sure you need to get to the pitch or, if it's short, play off the back foot,"

"You need to attack and defend, a mix, on this pitch. If you keep defending, one ball will bounce and hit your glove. My aim was to be a bit more positive, try and score as many as possible," he further added.

Only Friday's play will determine the winner of the third Test in the four-match series, which India currently leads by two games to none. With a victory, India will be one step closer to securing the series, while a win for the opposition could turn the tide and set up a thrilling finale.