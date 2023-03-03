Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS: Can India still win 3rd Test in Indore? Here is what India star batter thinks

It is almost impossible to dismiss ten players under the score of 76, but one must not give up unless it is over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

IND vs AUS: Can India still win 3rd Test in Indore? Here is what India star batter thinks
File photo

 


Australia needs 76 runs to win the third Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy after India was bowled out for 163 in the second innings at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Although the total looks small, the pitch conditions make it difficult for the Aussies to reach their target and register their first win in the BGT 2023. With a challenging pitch, the Australians will need to take it slow and steady to secure the victory.

However, it's not all done for team India as long as the winning run is scored. As we all know cricket is a game of uncertainties and anything can happen. One mistake and the whole game changes. Rohit Sharma and co. will look to strike early and build pressure on the guest team. 

It is almost impossible to dismiss ten players under the score of 76, but one must not give up unless it is over. Indian Star Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 59 off 142 balls in the second inning, likely shares this sentiment. "76 may not be too many, but there's a chance," Pujara told Star Sports after the day’s play.

While talking about his game Pujara mentioned, "It's a tough pitch to bat on. It's not easy, you need to trust your defence, make sure you need to get to the pitch or, if it's short, play off the back foot,"    

"You need to attack and defend, a mix, on this pitch. If you keep defending, one ball will bounce and hit your glove. My aim was to be a bit more positive, try and score as many as possible," he further added. 

Only Friday's play will determine the winner of the third Test in the four-match series, which India currently leads by two games to none. With a victory, India will be one step closer to securing the series, while a win for the opposition could turn the tide and set up a thrilling finale.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.