IND vs AUS: Bumrah makes World Cup history with opener's wicket, Kohli outshines Kumble with spectacular catch

Headlines

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Israel-Palestine war: Death toll in Hamas attack in Israel rises to 350

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Failed to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes? Know what are the options left after deadline

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Canada secures historic T20 World Cup 2024 berth with convincing win over Bermuda

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Most wickets for India vs Australia in ODIs

10 home remedies to relieve menstrual cramps

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel's counter attack leaves Gaza in ruins, devastation continues

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu back together? Actor’s new post with pet Hash leaves fans speculating

Gurdas Maan's Canada tour postponed amid India-Canada diplomatic unrest

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS: Bumrah makes World Cup history with opener's wicket, Kohli outshines Kumble with spectacular catch

Bumrah's historic wicket and Kohli's record catch spark India's World Cup campaign

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India made a sensational start to their 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, with Jasprit Bumrah scripting a rare piece of World Cup history by dismissing Australian opener Mitchell Marsh for a six-ball duck. This marked the first instance in ODI World Cup history where India managed to send an Australian opener back to the pavilion without a run on the board.

In the third over of the innings, Bumrah delivered a perfectly pitched ball just outside the off-stump. Marsh attempted to defend but only managed to get a thick inside edge that veered to his left. Positioned at slip, Virat Kohli exhibited exceptional reflexes and dived to his left, clutching the ball with two hands. This wicket was pivotal, and the exuberance of the Indian fast bowler reverberated through the stadium, igniting the crowd

Simultaneously, Kohli reached a significant milestone by becoming the non-wicketkeeper with the most catches for India in ODI World Cup history, with 15 catches to his name, surpassing the likes of Anil Kumble (14), Kapil Dev (12), and Tendulkar (12)

Earlier in the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Cummins justified his choice by citing the favorable pitch conditions and sunny weather conducive to batting. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, revealed that Shubman Gill had been replaced by Ishan Kishan as the opener, as Gill had not sufficiently recovered from injury. Discussing the pitch conditions, Sharma noted, "The conditions are favorable for the bowlers, and the ball is expected to turn as the game progresses. We need to carefully consider our line and length and make necessary adjustments. We have had extensive practice and preparation leading up to this tournament, covering all aspects of the game,"

Notably, this match also marked Rohit Sharma's entry into the annals of history, as he became India's oldest captain in a World Cup match, aged 36 years and 161 days. This achievement places him ahead of Mohammed Azharuddin (36 years and 124 days in 1999) and Rahul Dravid (34 years and 71 days in 2007).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

What is GajaKesari Yoga? Benefits of Gaja Kesari Yogam by Chirag Daruwalla

Israeli military claims ‘400 Hamas militants’ killed in retaliation; war intensifies after ‘surprise attack’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE