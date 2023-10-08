IND vs AUS: Bumrah makes World Cup history with opener's wicket, Kohli outshines Kumble with spectacular catch

Bumrah's historic wicket and Kohli's record catch spark India's World Cup campaign

India made a sensational start to their 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, with Jasprit Bumrah scripting a rare piece of World Cup history by dismissing Australian opener Mitchell Marsh for a six-ball duck. This marked the first instance in ODI World Cup history where India managed to send an Australian opener back to the pavilion without a run on the board.

In the third over of the innings, Bumrah delivered a perfectly pitched ball just outside the off-stump. Marsh attempted to defend but only managed to get a thick inside edge that veered to his left. Positioned at slip, Virat Kohli exhibited exceptional reflexes and dived to his left, clutching the ball with two hands. This wicket was pivotal, and the exuberance of the Indian fast bowler reverberated through the stadium, igniting the crowd

Simultaneously, Kohli reached a significant milestone by becoming the non-wicketkeeper with the most catches for India in ODI World Cup history, with 15 catches to his name, surpassing the likes of Anil Kumble (14), Kapil Dev (12), and Tendulkar (12)

Earlier in the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Cummins justified his choice by citing the favorable pitch conditions and sunny weather conducive to batting. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, revealed that Shubman Gill had been replaced by Ishan Kishan as the opener, as Gill had not sufficiently recovered from injury. Discussing the pitch conditions, Sharma noted, "The conditions are favorable for the bowlers, and the ball is expected to turn as the game progresses. We need to carefully consider our line and length and make necessary adjustments. We have had extensive practice and preparation leading up to this tournament, covering all aspects of the game,"

Notably, this match also marked Rohit Sharma's entry into the annals of history, as he became India's oldest captain in a World Cup match, aged 36 years and 161 days. This achievement places him ahead of Mohammed Azharuddin (36 years and 124 days in 1999) and Rahul Dravid (34 years and 71 days in 2007).