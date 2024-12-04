As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2nd Test in Adelaide starting on Friday, December 06, all eyes will once again be on Kohli.

Virat Kohli silenced his critics in spectacular fashion by ending his long-standing century drought in Perth, leading India to a resounding 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Kohli's unbeaten century in the second innings marked a triumphant return to form after a challenging period during India's previous Test series against New Zealand.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2nd Test in Adelaide starting on Friday, December 06, all eyes will once again be on Kohli. India aims to secure their second consecutive victory in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, where Kohli has a strong track record. Having played in all four of India's pink-ball Test matches to date, Kohli has amassed 277 runs at an impressive average of over 46, including a memorable century in his debut pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Kohli's standout performance in India's inaugural pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens in 2019, where he scored 136 runs off 194 balls, set the tone for his success in this format. His contributions have been pivotal to India's victories, such as the comprehensive win over Australia in Adelaide in 2020. Despite facing challenges, including a low-scoring match against England in Ahmedabad in February 2021, Kohli's impact on India's pink-ball Test success is undeniable.

In his most recent pink-ball Test match against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022, Kohli scored 36 runs as India secured a dominant victory by 236 runs. The esteemed former Indian captain is poised to leverage his experience in pink-ball Tests to excel for India in the upcoming 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide, commencing this Friday.

Kohli is also setting his sights on surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's esteemed record in the 2nd Test against Australia. With just one century needed to surpass Sachin in the list of batters with the most hundreds in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli currently boasts 8 centuries in this iconic series. Breaking Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in the history of the competition requires just one more ton, a feat Kohli is determined to achieve.

