IND vs AUS: Big blow to Australia as this star player ruled out of the series due to injury

File photo

In a major blow to Australia ahead of the third Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the series due to an injury on his left elbow. The left arm opener got a hairline fracture after being struck by one of Mohd Siraj’s bouncers during the second Test match in Delhi. Later, Warner was subbed by Matthew Renshaw in the second innings of Delhi Test due to a concussion.



Cricket Australia stated that the Australian opener will undergo a rehabilitation period for some time and hopefully he will be back for the 3-match ODI series against India scheduled from March 17 to 22.



"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series." Cricket Australia further added.



Before Warner, Australian spinner Mitchell Swepson left for Australia to attend the birth of his child and skipper Pat Cummins had to leave for some family emergency. However, Cummins will join the team ahead of the third test starting from March 1 in Indore.

The left-handed batter Matthew Renshaw will possibly be part of the team as a replacement for David Warner in the upcoming matches of the Border-Gavaskar-Trophy.