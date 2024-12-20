The retirement announcement of Ashwin came as a surprise to a former CSK star, who stated that the spinner had been feeling discontent for quite some time.

The final day of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match between Australia and India in Brisbane was dominated by news reports about rain. After the game, the attention immediately turned to Ravichandran Ashwin, even though both teams had to settle for a draw. Reporters, supporters, and former players were shocked when the seasoned spinner and captain Rohit Sharma arrived in style for the post-match press conference. Then, to the surprise of the cricket community, the 38-year-old declared his retirement from international cricket.

Everyone was taken aback by the announcement, especially since Ashwin was chosen above other players and India is currently on tour in Australia. However, it has apparently not been ideal for him in the Indian camp. After being benched for the first Test match in Perth, he was reportedly disgruntled. It was only when captain Rohit Sharma returned that he was called up to the team for the Adelaide match.

He chose to retire from international cricket before the final two matches after being benched for the third Test match once more. During a private event, India legend Kapil also voiced his displeasure with Ashwin's retirement, believing the spinner should have received a more fitting send-off given his closeness to Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar in terms of legendary status.

Subramaniam Badrinath, a former CSK player, also offered his thoughts on Ashwin's retirement. The 44-year-old Ashwin's former teammate shared Dev's viewpoint and discussed the effects of Washingon Sundar's inclusion in the starting lineup.

Speaking to Star Sports Tamil, he said, “I am shocked. I think, to be honest, he wasn't treated fairly. Rohit Sharma said he wanted to leave after the Perth Test match. He wanted to leave when Washington Sundar was played ahead of him. That tells you he was not happy.”

“Honestly, I am saying something-it's a big thing for a cricketer from Tamil Nadu. There are many reasons for that. Players from a few other states get better chances. Despite all these odds, Ashwin went on to take more than 500 wickets and became a legend.

“Imagine what he must have gone through. I know he has faced quite a few things. On many occasions, efforts were made to sideline him. But every time, he has bounced back like a phoenix bird,” he added.

Ashwin played for the Indian squad that took home the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2011 ODI World Cup. In 2016, he was also named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year and ICC Cricketer of the Year.

