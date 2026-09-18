IND vs AUS BGT 2027 venue change: Why Gautam Gambhir-led management wants Ranchi Test moved

The Ranchi Test could be moved from its scheduled venue for the IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2027 after concerns were reportedly raised by Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management. The venue is now under review as preparations for the series continue.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2027 is shaping up to be a big event but it’s already facing some questions about the venues. India’s set to host Australia for a five-Test series starting January 21. The list looks pretty solid: Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad. Right now, Ranchi is lined up for the fourth Test scheduled from February 19 to 23.

But here’s where things get tricky. Ranchi’s winter daylight hours are making people uneasy. That time of year, you just don’t get much sun and with Test cricket relying on long stretches of play that means there’s a real risk of losing overs. Nobody wants to see a match cut short because the light faded too early especially in a series this important.

This concern didn’t go unnoticed. Team management flagged it to the BCCI, asking them to look into how the winter conditions in Ranchi might affect the game. Right now, nothing’s official—the schedule hasn’t been changed and Ranchi’s still on the list—but the BCCI is apparently weighing its options. If they decide Ranchi isn’t ideal they’ll need to pick another city with better daylight.

CHANGE IN VENUE IN BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY



- Due to early sunset in Ranchi, team management requested BCCI for this change, BGT Test might be shifted from Ranchi. [Abhishek Tripathi]



Hyderabad, Rajkot or Vishakapatnam likely to host the match. pic.twitter.com/YKvbIXj08D — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 18, 2026

Reports are pointing to Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Rajkot as possible replacements. These cities have handled international matches before so they’re not new to the spotlight.

India and Australia are set for an extended battle with five Tests in 2027 and the venue question just adds another layer of drama. Once the BCCI finishes reviewing the schedule and conditions, we’ll know if Ranchi stays or if another city gets the nod. Either way, the stakes are high and everyone wants the best conditions for a fair contest.

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