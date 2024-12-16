India's top order once again faltered as rain disrupted play. KL Rahul was the lone batsman who appeared at ease in the middle.

India ended Day 3 in a precarious position, with the team reduced to 51/4 at Stumps. The day began with heavy rain interrupting play during the second session, causing India to struggle at 27/3. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled aggressively, causing India's batters to falter. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on the first ball he faced followed by Shubman Gill falling to Starc's next delivery. Virat Kohli also faced an early scare but was eventually dismissed by Hazlewood.

The play has been called off due to bad light and it will be Stumps on Day 3 in Brisbane.#TeamIndia 51/4 in the 1st innings



— BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2024

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep made crucial breakthroughs to limit Australia to 445 all out. Jasprit Bumrah also contributed to India's bowling efforts. Despite the challenging conditions, Alex Carey stood out with a quick half-century off just 53 balls.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, taking control of the match and putting pressure on the Indian bowlers. The first day was interrupted by rain, but on the second day, Travis Head proved to be a formidable opponent for India, scoring an impressive 152 runs. Steve Smith also found his form and scored a century. Alex Carey then contributed with a solid 70-run innings to seal Australia's dominance in the match.

