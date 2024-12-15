It was a taxing day for India, with Bumrah once again standing out as the main threat. His consistent performance highlights the need for other bowlers to step up and support him.

It was a challenging day for India on the cricket field. The morning began positively with Bumrah swiftly removing both Australian openers, followed by Nitish Reddy dismissing Labuschagne. However, after lunch, India struggled as Travis Head took charge and propelled Australia to a commanding position. Head's impressive innings of 152 runs lifted Australia to 327/6, with him scoring freely and forming a crucial partnership with Smith.

The duo's 241-run stand saw Smith rediscover his form, eventually reaching a century before being dismissed by Bumrah. Despite a brief resurgence by India, with Bumrah claiming two quick wickets, Australia continued to dominate. Carey and Cummins further solidified Australia's position with a 50-run partnership, pushing the total past 400.

It was a taxing day for India, with Bumrah once again standing out as the main threat. His consistent performance highlights the need for other bowlers to step up and support him. As the day drew to a close, India faced an uphill battle to regain control of the match.

The highly anticipated match between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy got off to a wet start at the Gabba, with only 80 deliveries bowled on the morning of the Brisbane Test before play was halted due to frequent showers. This was not the ideal beginning for either team, considering the significance of this match in determining the series outcome and the World Test Championships as a whole. However, both teams remain optimistic, as the cricket in this series has been fast-paced and promises an exciting game even in a shortened timeframe.

The drama unfolded right from the toss, as visiting captain Rohit Sharma surprised many by choosing to bowl first on a pitch known for favoring batsmen initially before becoming more challenging as the match progresses. Even more surprising was Pat Cummins' statement that he would have made the same decision if he had won the toss, suggesting that both teams were trying to capitalize on the overcast conditions and moisture in the pitch.

Also read| IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 2 highlights: Travis Head hits ton, India seek weather for breakthrough