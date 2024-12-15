Head scored another century as India struggled to dismiss him. Additionally, Steve Smith regained his form by scoring a half-century.

Travis Head's aggressive century has once again put India on the back foot in the ongoing series. The dynamic batsman took on the Indian bowlers with gusto, reaching triple digits for the second consecutive innings. Steve Smith also found his form, contributing a solid half-century to Australia's commanding position.

In the earlier stages of the match, India managed to restrict Australia to 104 for 3 at lunch on the second day of the third Test. However, Mohammed Siraj had to leave the field after bowling just two deliveries in his 11th over due to discomfort in his left leg. Jasprit Bumrah made early breakthroughs on Day 2, dismissing the Australian openers. Usman Khawaja fell for 21, while Nathan McSweeney departed for 9. Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed the important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 12.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Australia at the Gabba in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy got off to a wet start, with only 80 deliveries possible on the morning of the Brisbane Test before rain interrupted play. Both teams understand the significance of this match, which could determine the series outcome as well as the World Test Championship standings. Despite the damp start, there is optimism in both camps as the fast-paced nature of this series promises an exciting and competitive game of cricket in a condensed timeframe.

The drama on the first day of the match unfolded right from the toss itself, when visiting captain Rohit Sharma made a surprising decision to bowl first on a pitch known for favoring batters initially before becoming more challenging as the game progresses. This decision raised eyebrows, especially when Pat Cummins, the opposing captain, mentioned that he too would have opted to bowl first if he had won the toss. It seemed that both teams were trying to capitalize on the overcast conditions and moisture in the pitch.

Despite the favorable conditions, India's opening bowlers failed to make an impact, with the ball not behaving as expected in the morning session. The Australian opening pair of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney looked comfortable against the Indian attack, with the bowlers struggling to find the right length and line to trouble the batsmen. Although Jasprit Bumrah showed signs of returning to form with his pace, he was not as effective as in previous matches.

Also read| IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah shines; Smith, Head continue to frustrate