IND vs AUS: During the first session only 13 overs were able to be bowled due to two rain breaks making it an attritional start to the match.

Rain interrupted play twice during the first session of Day 1 at the Gabba, leading to an early lunch break. Only 13.2 overs were bowled before the rain delays, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj having a slow start. India made two changes to their lineup, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep coming in for Harshit Rana after winning the toss and choosing to bowl.

With the series tied at 1-1, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has essentially become a three-match series, with the iconic Gabba in Brisbane hosting the 3rd Test. India was the last team to defeat Australia at the Gabba in a historic win in 2021, and many players from that victorious squad are present for this match, including Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj.

The memory of Rishabh Pant's winning boundary at the Gabba, under the fading Brisbane sunlight, remains etched in the minds of cricket fans, especially those from India. That moment not only secured a famous Test victory and series win but also hinted at a shift in cricketing power dynamics.

Australia made a strong comeback in the series with a decisive ten-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval. Utilizing the pink ball, they were able to dismantle India's batting lineup in both innings, preventing any Indian batter from reaching a half-century in the second match. Travis Head emerged as the standout performer, showcasing his talent with a remarkable century at a rapid pace in front of his hometown crowd. His impressive score of 140 has solidified him as a major threat that India must contend with in the upcoming matches. Much of the pre-match strategy will likely revolve around how to effectively counter the skills of the left-handed batsman from South Australia.

