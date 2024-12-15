The much-anticipated face-off between India and Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba got off to a damp start, with only 80 deliveries bowled before play was called off due to showers.

India had a strong start on the second day of the third Test against Australia, reducing them to 104 for 3 at lunch. However, Mohammed Siraj had to leave the field due to discomfort in his left leg after bowling two deliveries in his 11th over. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the Australian openers early on Day 2, giving India an advantage. Usman Khawaja was caught behind for 21, Nathan McSweeney departed on 9, and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 12.

The drama began at the toss, where Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first surprised many, given the track's reputation for favoring batters initially. Pat Cummins also expressed his preference to bowl, highlighting the strategic approach of both teams to capitalize on the overcast conditions and pitch moisture.

India's opening bowlers struggled to make an impact in the morning session, with the ball not behaving as expected. The Australian openers appeared comfortable against the new ball, posing a challenge for the Indian team.

