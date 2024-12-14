To make up for lost time, an early start has been scheduled for the remaining days of the match, as only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1.

Rain disrupted play twice during the first session of Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, leading to an early lunch break. Unfortunately, the rain persisted, and the match had to be called off for the day. To make up for lost time, an early start has been scheduled for the remaining days of the match, as only 13.2 overs were bowled on Day 1.

Despite the limited play, India's pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep were unable to create many opportunities. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney took advantage of the conditions, settling in and even scoring a few boundaries.

India won the toss, and Rohit Sharma announced that the tourists would bowl first in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba. Sharma also revealed that Akash Deep and Ravindra Jadeja would be making their first appearances on this tour, with Deep replacing Harshit Rana and Jadeja stepping in for Ravichandran Ashwin.

