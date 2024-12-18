India were all out for 260 in response to Australia’s 445 on day five of the third Test in Brisbane.

Australia declared their second innings closed at 89 for seven before tea on day five of the third test in Brisbane on Wednesday, setting India a target of 275 runs for victory.

India were all out for 260 in response to Australia’s 445 on day five of the third Test in Brisbane. Resuming the day at 252 for nine, India added eight runs in 24 balls. Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out off 38) and Akash Deep (31 off 44), who helped India avoid the follow-on on day four, shared 47 runs off 78 balls for the final wicket. Australia gained an 185-run first innings lead after Akash Deep was stumped off Travis Head in the 79th over.

The fourth day at the Gabba showcased the essence of Test cricket and highlighted the unpredictability of the sport due to external factors. Despite holding a significant lead of over 190 runs with only one wicket remaining in India’s first innings, Australia's players and fielders left the Gabba field with a sense of disappointment, realizing they had missed a crucial opportunity to secure a dominant position in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a vital win in Brisbane.

Conversely, there were scenes of joy in the Indian camp despite the challenging situation on the scoreboard, with Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli celebrating as Akash Deep played a remarkable cut shot over gully to surpass the follow-on target. Amidst these events, there were interruptions due to rain delays and an intriguing decision by the umpire to halt play due to poor light at the end of the day immediately after Deep hit Cummins for a six.

