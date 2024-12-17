Akash Deep's stunning boundary against Cummins lifted the spirits of the dressing room as they successfully avoided the follow-on.

The final hour of play at the Gabba proved to be in favor of India with Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep putting on a valiant show to help the tourists avoid the follow-on in Brisbane. Despite a start-stop day, India managed to stay afloat, much to the delight of their team.

Mitchell Starc was able to dismiss Mohammed Siraj shortly after Tea, while Pat Cummins executed a perfect plan to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja at the beginning of the final hour, putting Australia in a strong position to enforce the follow-on.

However, India's No. 10 and 11 batsmen displayed great resilience, putting on an unbeaten 39-run partnership to extend India's fight. Akash Deep's stunning boundary against Cummins lifted the spirits of the dressing room as they successfully avoided the follow-on. Play was eventually stopped due to bad light, with Australia still needing one more wicket to begin their second innings.

Rain played a significant role in the second session, leading to an early Tea break with India at 201/7, just 45 runs away from avoiding the follow-on. Despite the challenges, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy appeared to have stabilized India's innings after the rain delay. However, Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Reddy.

As the match heads into the final day, the tension is high as Australia looks to wrap up India's innings quickly and begin their second innings.

Also read| IND vs AUS BGT 2024 3rd Test at Brisbane Session 1 highlights: India 167/6 at lunch, need 79 runs to avoid follow-on