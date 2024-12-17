Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy are currently batting, with the visitors trailing by 278 runs in response to Australia's first innings total of 445.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy guided India to Lunch in Brisbane, with India needing 79 runs to avoid a follow-on, the score standing at 167/6.

KL Rahul's courageous effort ended on 84 off 139 balls as he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon, thanks to a spectacular catch by Steve Smith. Despite facing multiple rain interruptions on Day 3 and a brief one in the first session today, Rahul displayed patience and resilience while his teammates struggled. He found a reliable partner in Jadeja, who was batting for the first time in the series. The duo's partnership reached 67 off 115 before Rahul's departure.

Following a rain delay on Day 4, Rahul capitalized on an early reprieve to reach a half-century, contrasting with the quick fall of his fellow Indian batters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's fourth Test.

Australia's Pat Cummins eventually dismissed India's captain, Rohit Sharma, after an initial drop by Steve Smith, leaving India reeling at half their side with a deficit of over 370 runs. Despite the frustration of stop-start play due to rain, Australia capitalized on the limited 33.1 overs on Day 3 at the Gabba to assert their dominance and tilt the match in their favor.

