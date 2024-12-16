Pat Cummins has claimed his first wicket of the day, dismissing Rishabh Pant for 9 runs.

India found themselves in a precarious position at Tea on Day 3, with the scoreboard reading 48/4. The third Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane saw Jasprit Bumrah shine as he claimed six wickets to help bowl out Australia for 445 on Monday.

Currently at the crease for India are KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the opening duo that proved to be successful during their tour of England in 2021. However, Rohit has not been able to replicate his dominant form from that tour and struggled in the recent pink-ball Test match. The chances of India securing a victory seem slim, and a draw will require both players to dig in and show resilience. Despite Rohit's recent lack of form, his reputation as one of the all-time greats leaves room for hope that he can deliver a captain's performance when needed. With only one delivery faced and no runs scored, Rohit will need to step up his game. In contrast, Rahul has been the standout performer so far, scoring 30 runs off 52 balls. It will be interesting to see if Rohit can rise to the occasion and lead India to a competitive position in the match.

Earlier, Travis Head and Steve Smith's centuries proved to be a challenge for the Indian bowling attack, with the exception of Bumrah, on day two. Despite Akash Deep's impressive bowling display, Head and Smith dominated, forming a formidable 241-run partnership. This marked the first time Australia had surpassed 400 against India in a home Test since 2015.

As India's captain Rohit Sharma and his team prepare for a challenging batting day ahead at the Gabba, they must be prepared to put up a strong fight to salvage the remainder of the Test match. With unpredictable weather conditions and the pressure of World Test Championship points looming, the Indian team faces a tough battle ahead.

