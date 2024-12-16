Josh Hazlewood claimed his first wicket of the day by dismissing Virat Kohli, who once again failed to deliver and was dismissed for just 3 runs.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bowled full deliveries early on, causing India's batters to fall quickly. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to go, nicking the first ball to the boundary and then falling off the second ball by hitting it straight to forward square-leg. Shubman Gill followed suit, falling to Starc's next over with a big drive, only to be caught by Mitchell Marsh at gully. Virat Kohli almost fell for a golden duck with a similar drive, eventually getting out to Hazlewood.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Nathan Lyon in his first over of the day, leaving Australia with just one wicket remaining. Akash Deep then took the final wicket to end Australia's innings, despite a few rain delays.

Australia finished with a formidable total of 445 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took the first wicket of the day, his sixth of the innings, before being taken off the attack by Rohit Sharma. Alex Carey continued his aggressive batting, reaching a half-century in just 53 balls.

Following a subdued first day that was largely affected by rain, the Gabba Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy truly came to life on the second day. Australia concluded day two with a score of 405/7, positioning themselves strongly at one of their preferred home grounds. Their impressive performance in Brisbane has raised significant concerns within the Indian camp.

