Australia finished Day 1 of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy's second Test in Perth with a score of 86/1 in 33 overs against India. The hosts are trailing by 94 runs, with Nathan McSweeney (38*) and Marnus Labuschagne (20*) remaining unbeaten. The Australian innings started with Usman Khawaja being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 13 off 35 balls.

In the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, India managed to score 180 in their first innings, with Nitish Kumar Reddy playing a crucial role in squeezing out runs from the tail. Reddy scored 42 off 54 balls before becoming Mitchell Starc's sixth victim of the day. Starc finished with career-best figures of 6/48, showcasing his dominance in pink-ball Tests at home.

India found themselves struggling at 141/8 in the second session, with Reddy's contribution helping them cross the 170-run mark. Captain Rohit Sharma's return to the middle order was short-lived as he fell to Scott Bolland early in the second session. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, then found his form and dismissed Rishabh Pant. Ravichandran Ashwin provided some resistance with 22 quick runs before becoming Starc's fifth victim of the day.

Starc had a stellar first session, with India reeling at 82/4 at Dinner. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck on the first ball of the match and later removed KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill fell to Scott Boland after scoring 31 in 51 balls. Starc's performance helped Australia finish the first session in a strong position.

