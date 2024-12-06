Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for India, contributing 42 runs.

Australia's Mitchell Starc put on a stellar performance, taking six wickets to limit India to a total of 180 runs at Tea on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Australia at Adelaide. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the top scorer for India, contributing 42 runs.

Captain Rohit Sharma's return to the middle order was short-lived as he was dismissed by Scott Boland early in the second session. Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, then found his form and dismissed Rishabh Pant. Ravichandran Ashwin added 22 quick runs before falling victim to Starc.

Starc was the standout player in the first session of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. India struggled at 82/4 at Dinner, with Rohit Sharma on one run off 10 balls and Rishabh Pant on four runs off six balls.

Starc made an impact early by getting rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck on the first ball of the match. He returned later in the session to dismiss KL Rahul for 37 runs, breaking a 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill. India then lost two more wickets, leaving Australia in the lead at the end of the first session. Starc continued his dominance by getting Virat Kohli out in his next over, followed by Shubman Gill falling to Scott Boland after scoring 31 runs off 51 balls.

