India experienced a tumultuous period of play just before lunch, resulting in a score of 82 for 4 at the break.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul provided India with a strong start in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, despite Mitchell Starc's early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Starc made a significant impact later in the first session, taking the wickets of Rahul and Virat Kohli in quick succession. Rahul, who had a stroke of luck earlier in the innings, was saved by a no-ball call after nicking behind to the wicketkeeper off Scott Boland's delivery. He was also dropped later in the same over. Boland eventually dismissed Gill for 31 runs.

Boland and Starc have dominated this session, firmly establishing Australia's control. India experienced a tumultuous period of play just before lunch, resulting in a score of 82 for 4 at the break. No.6 batsmen Rohit and Pant face a challenging task ahead as they head into the middle session, needing to put in significant effort to turn the match in India's favor.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team made strategic changes, opting to bring back Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Washington Sundar. Additionally, Dhruv Jurel and Devudutt Padikkal were left out as Rohit and Gill made their return to the lineup.

The ongoing Test match in Adelaide is being played with a pink ball, a format in which Australia has never been defeated. India recently secured a commanding 295-run victory in Perth, showcasing exceptional skill and teamwork from both the batters and bowlers at the Optus Stadium.

Prior to this match, the team honed their skills in a practice match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI. This preparation has set the stage for India to deliver another impressive performance in Adelaide, positioning themselves strongly for the remainder of the series. This Test presents a prime opportunity for India to assert their dominance and take control of the series moving forward.

