Australia's performance in the second session was lackluster, but they showed improvement post-tea.

The dynamics of the Test match have undergone a significant transformation. Following the conclusion of day 1, India finds themselves in the lead, however, the playing field is no longer as challenging. The pitch has transitioned from a green mamba to a brown surface. The pace has decreased, with occasional movement off the seam.

Despite these changes, Jaiswal (90)* and Rahul (62)* have displayed remarkable resilience. They have adopted a focused approach, prioritizing defense over aggression for extended periods. Towards the end of the day, Jaiswal capitalized on scoring opportunities presented by a more favorable pitch and fatigued bowlers. Both openers returned to the pavilion with a sense of satisfaction, with Jaiswal visibly relieved and in need of rest to address cramping issues before pursuing another century milestone tomorrow.

A challenging catch off Jaiswal at slip was missed by Khawaja, highlighting the diminishing pace of the pitch. Lyon persevered, relying on bounce rather than turn to maintain pressure on the Indian batsmen. Despite the bounce working in his favor, Lyon faces a daunting task ahead if Australia hopes to stage a comeback in the match.

